Kim Iversen discusses implications of 'pro-business' Supreme Court

Kim Iversen, host of The Kim Iversen Show, discussed why people should pay attention to Supreme Court rulings outside of those that impact social issues.

During an appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising,” Iversen discussed the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down a California rule allowing union organizers to access agricultural sites.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that the regulation “grants labor organizations a right to invade the growers’ property,” which violates the Fourth and Fifth Amendment.

Iversen said the ruling shows that the high court has become more “pro-business,” which is “a bigger problem for this country than all of the social issues that come up with the court.”

She further said that decisions having an impact on businesses have larger implications for the country than social issues.

