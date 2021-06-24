Michael B. Jordan Addresses Backlash Over the Name of His Rum Brand: ‘Last Few Days Has Been A Lot Of Listening’
Michael B. Jordan has publicly apologized after the name of his new rum brand, J’Ouvert, was called out for being culturally insensitive. The name’s origins trace back to an annual festival with origins in Trinidad, J’ouvert. This is an Antillean Creole French term translating to “daybreak” and dates back to the 18th century, during a time when people were still enslaved in the Caribbean country.mamasuncut.com