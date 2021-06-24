Michael B. Jordan Addresses Backlash Over the Name of His Rum Brand: ‘Last Few Days Has Been A Lot Of Listening’

Although it was released over a year ago, ESPN’s The Last Dance is still finding its way into discussions among sports fans. The docuseries received acclaim from both critics and the general public for the way in which it analyzed the final championship run of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. It was a lengthy process, but director Jason Hehir and his team ultimately managed to pull it off, even after the series’ release date was pushed up. Like many people, Hehir himself is a fan of sports and of Jordan so, as you’d expect, meeting the hall of famer for the first time to discuss the doc was a major (and daunting) experience that was enough to give one chills.