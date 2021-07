If the Dallas Cowboys had a game today, Dak Prescott would take the field as starter. That's music to the team's ears as it prepares to return to Oxnard, California, for training camp in mid-July, with the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback now 100% healthy after suffering a season-ending compound fracture to his ankle last October. The team's No. 1-ranked offense devolved into a clogged septic tank in the absence of Prescott, worsened by eventual injuries across the offensive line. In the end, the Cowboys capped a surge of hope in December with an implosion in the season finale -- finishing the year at 6-10 and without a playoff berth.