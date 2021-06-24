Cancel
West Tisbury, MA

Big Thanks

vineyardgazette.com
 18 days ago

On June 18, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands held our ninth annual Blooming Bids for Kids garden party at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury. Through the most challenging year in our agency’s history, our committee, advisory board and staff navigated ever changing regulations to ensure the single largest fundraiser for our program on-Island went off without a hitch. The committee would like to extend a special note of thanks to Chris and Sheila Morse, who graciously donate their venue year after year in support of our mission.

