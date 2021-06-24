3-Star 2022 OT Jude Bowry Commits to Boston College

This past weekend was an important one for the future of the Big Blue Wall. Four different offensive line prospects were in Lexington for official visits during that time, with one of them, Nikolas Hall, going so far as to commit to Kentucky during his trip. Hall is a three-star recruit from the class of 2022 and the son of former Wildcat star Antonio Hall. The other three offensive linemen from the class of 2022 to see UK over the weekend, Grayson Morgan, Hunter Mclain, and Drew Bobo, however, still need some time to mull over their options before pulling the trigger on a potential decision.