3-Star 2022 OT Jude Bowry Commits to Boston College
Jude Bowry, a 3-star OL prospect from Maryland, announced his commitment to Boston College today on Twitter. Bowry is a 6’5” tackle from St. Frances Academy from Baltimore, MD. He also had offers from schools like Maryland, Army, and others. It’s promising that we are able to use the recruiting chops of defensive coach AAR to pluck prospects right out of Maryland’s backyard, and this 2022 class is shaping up to be a great one early on. He joins Jack Funke and Noah Clifford as other OL 2022 recruits in a line that should be shaping up to be very solid years down the line.www.bcinterruption.com