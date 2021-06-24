Cancel
Video Games

Mass Effect Is Being Turned Into A Netflix Series

By Jason Collins
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix made it perfectly clear that it’s entering the race for video game properties, trying to secure new content sources – an integral part of its film and television strategy for the upcoming years. As part of such a strategy, Netflix is currently developing several television adaptations based on video games, with a slew of feature-length and episodic projects in various states of development. In most recent news, the world’s biggest streaming service has its eyes on the Mass Effect video game series.

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

Henry Cavill
