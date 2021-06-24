Mass Effect Is Being Turned Into A Netflix Series
Netflix made it perfectly clear that it’s entering the race for video game properties, trying to secure new content sources – an integral part of its film and television strategy for the upcoming years. As part of such a strategy, Netflix is currently developing several television adaptations based on video games, with a slew of feature-length and episodic projects in various states of development. In most recent news, the world’s biggest streaming service has its eyes on the Mass Effect video game series.www.giantfreakinrobot.com