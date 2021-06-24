Cancel
First Latina to win Pulitzer Prize in poetry


(Álvaro Serrano/Unsplash)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Natalie Diaz just made history by being the first Latina to win a Pulitzer Prize in Poetry, according to Remezcla.

The half Mexican half Native American won for her work titled 'Postcolonial Love Poem.' The poems spoke about the erasure of indigenous peoples and their lands and all the emotions involved.

Diaz is the second Latin person to ever win the award, after William Carlos Williams’ in 1963.

The Pulitzer is also the second award she has under her belt. Her collection When My Brother was an Aztec in 2012 won an American Book Award. 

Diaz credits her home village Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Village in California for her inspiration.

She tweeted her gratitude for her home village this week.

Diaz currently works as an associate professor of English at Arizona State University, where she holds the chair in Modern and Contemporary Poetry.

