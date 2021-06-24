Cancel
Dries Van Noten SS22 Is for the Tourists

By Jake Silbert
Highsnobiety
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2022 Men’s. Paris, France. One thing came to mind when Dries Van Noten described his Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show to Highsnobiety. "Freedom," Van Noten said. "Limitations [read: lockdown] can push creativity. We didn't want to make a collection around a fixed theme, especially not shape or fabric-wise," but that one word is the simplest way to sum up the Antwerp Six member's latest presentation. Of course, designing for freedom doesn't mean lazily assembling a slapdash affair. "I'm a control freak," Van Noten laughs. "I want to control everything."

