Dries Van Noten SS22 Is for the Tourists
Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2022 Men’s. Paris, France. One thing came to mind when Dries Van Noten described his Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show to Highsnobiety. "Freedom," Van Noten said. "Limitations [read: lockdown] can push creativity. We didn't want to make a collection around a fixed theme, especially not shape or fabric-wise," but that one word is the simplest way to sum up the Antwerp Six member's latest presentation. Of course, designing for freedom doesn't mean lazily assembling a slapdash affair. "I'm a control freak," Van Noten laughs. "I want to control everything."www.highsnobiety.com