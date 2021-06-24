13 Tips For Starting A Conversation On Bumble With A New Match

Very few people will tell you they find it easy to send a first message to a match on a dating app. It’s hard to break the ice when you’re talking to a stranger and trying to figure out what to say. For some women and femme-identifying folks using Bumble, where it's up to you to initiate conversation, sending a Bumble conversation starter to a match can be loaded with anxiety. What do you say? How forward should you be? How long is too long — or alternatively, how soon is too soon — to wait to meet up for drinks? Is it cheesy to send a pickup line? How do you start a conversation on Bumble with someone you don’t know?