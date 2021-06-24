Cancel
Popeyes Is Selling New Frozen Lemonades To Cool You Off This Summer

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLemonade is pretty much the perfect summer sip. It’s fruity, refreshing, and tangy — and soon, you’ll be able to grab the classic beverage at the same place you get your chicken sandwiches. Oh, and you’ll have options because Popeyes’ new lemonade is frozen and chilled. So, you can sip on a sweet slush-like blend of lemonade, or you can get it chilled with ice to complement your go-to Popeyes order.

