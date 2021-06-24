Vandals deface George Floyd statue with black paint and graffiti, NYPD says

Brooklynites woke up last Thursday to find a newly erected, 14-foot-tall bust of George Floyd had been defaced overnight by white nationalists. The monument that debuted on Juneteenth at Flatbush Junction was symbolically marred. Floyd’s face was strewn with black spray paint. The inscription on the base of the statue — poetry from hip-hop artist Papoose and Terrence Floyd, the deceased’s brother — was marked out in black and tagged in white with “PATRIOTFRONT.US.”