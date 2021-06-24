Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

15 Funny Things to Ask Siri When You Need a Good Laugh

By Olessa Hanzlik
urbanmatter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is “Siri?” We all know that it’s a little voice that answers pretty much all of your questions, no matter how dumb or personal. She also lets you command your phone by voice. Practical applications include sending texts, making calls, and scheduling appointments. But, what does Siri mean exactly? As described by Siri, the name has “many subtle, metaphorical and frankly contradictory meanings.” I’m not sure about you, but I guess that makes sense?

urbanmatter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
Related
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
KIX 105.7

The Questions You Get Asked At Work Are Pretty Funny, Actually

Most of the time when I get a question at work, it's pretty specific. It's either someone asking me on the phone if I know when a certain event is, or if school is cancelled (if its that time of year for snow), or if I can tell them how much commercials cost. Sometimes I get asked how much rain we got, who sang that song, can they put the Spanish Hour back on KSIS, etc. So I thought to myself, I've been doing this for a few years now. But the questions I get now are pretty much just different variations of the questions I got ten years ago. And I bet all over the whole area, people get asked all sorts of questions repeatedly at their workplaces. SO, I decided to ask ya'll on our Facebook page. And some of the answers were pretty dang funny, actually.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Try these tips to help Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant understand you better

Did you ever ask Siri to answer a question or handle a task only to find out that the digital assistant couldn't understand what you were saying? It is frustrating when you're trying to get Siri to set an alarm and when you say "Hey Siri, set an alarm" she responds by saying "Here are the directions to the farm." Many times this writer has asked Siri to perform a task only for the assistant to respond with some ridiculous answer that makes absolutely no sense.
Mental Healthurbanmatter.com

6 Phrases That Will Help You Be as Annoying as Possible in 2021

Being annoying takes hard work. If you truly want to get on your colleagues’ nerves or make a trainload of commuters hate you, you have to put the effort in, while simultaneously look oblivious to the effect you’re having on others. Instead of being only half-annoying by putting your bag...
Home & Gardengoodmenproject.com

3 Things You Should Know When You Are 30

For the first time in my life, I needed a sleeping pill to sleep last night. I was scared to stay awake when I turn 30. I felt like the age 30 is fast-forwarding me toward the end of my life, and the goals I couldn’t accomplish kept haunting me.
Societygoodmenproject.com

25 Little Things You Need To Know

It’s taken me a few years to realize the true value of life. At one point life was just day to day, just getting through the day… living for the weekend essentially. Now I realize life is every moment and every day. It’s admiring the unusual shape of a tree (I love trees) or it’s walking home loaded with groceries and getting caught in a torrential downpour.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
ShoppingHuffingtonPost

23 Things To Buy When You Finally Decide To Update Your Kitchen

If you’re reading this right now, it probably means you’ve realized that it’s time to make your kitchen a little better. But if you don’t have thousands to spend on a total redo, it’s okay. You can upgrade your kitchen with just a few clicks of a button, whether that means adding a new appliance, cleaning product or even a renovation kit to easily transform its appearance. Here are 23 great products that will get you started.
TV & VideosZimbio

How Funny Are You?

I like my dates like I like my coffee... Which would be your go-to thing to complain about in a stand-up set?. Full-body laugh so hard I start crying, milk coming out of my nose, etc. Loud but short laugh. Polite chuckle. Quiet smile. I do not express emotion. 14...
Technologyurbanmatter.com

The Best Guide On Your Account Security

In the digitally connected world we live in, living without at least one online account is almost impossible. This is simply because, in order to access any information on the web, you need to have some form of online identification. However, having accounts online puts both you and your data at risk, hence, the need to secure the accounts increases.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans: Struggling to Hide Her Alcoholism on Instagram?

Jenelle Evans spends a lot of time on social media these days. 1. She's been unemployed for several years, and Instagram is a cheap and easy way to take the edge off her boredom. 2. As she loves to remind her followers, Jenelle makes money from TikTok. We're actually okay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy