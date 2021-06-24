15 Funny Things to Ask Siri When You Need a Good Laugh

Most of the time when I get a question at work, it's pretty specific. It's either someone asking me on the phone if I know when a certain event is, or if school is cancelled (if its that time of year for snow), or if I can tell them how much commercials cost. Sometimes I get asked how much rain we got, who sang that song, can they put the Spanish Hour back on KSIS, etc. So I thought to myself, I've been doing this for a few years now. But the questions I get now are pretty much just different variations of the questions I got ten years ago. And I bet all over the whole area, people get asked all sorts of questions repeatedly at their workplaces. SO, I decided to ask ya'll on our Facebook page. And some of the answers were pretty dang funny, actually.