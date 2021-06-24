Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalism

Vandals deface George Floyd statue with black paint and graffiti, NYPD says

By Tanasia Kenney
Olympian
 18 days ago

A statue honoring George Floyd that was unveiled during a Juneteenth rally in Brooklyn last week was found vandalized early Thursday, multiple outlets report. The graffiti was discovered just before 7:20 a.m., according to PIX 11. Photos and video show the 6-foot sculpture, which features Floyd’s likeness, scrawled with black spray paint while the pedestal was defaced with a web address reportedly affiliated with a white supremacist group, the station reported.

www.theolympian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Graffiti#Murder#Nypd#Juneteenth#Pix 11#Abc 7#Mcclatchy News#Patriot Front#Splc#Hate Crimes Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Arts
Related
Politicsindypendent.org

Brooklynites React to Defacing of George Floyd Statue by White Nationalists and the Sentencing of Derek Chauvin

Brooklynites woke up last Thursday to find a newly erected, 14-foot-tall bust of George Floyd had been defaced overnight by white nationalists. The monument that debuted on Juneteenth at Flatbush Junction was symbolically marred. Floyd’s face was strewn with black spray paint. The inscription on the base of the statue — poetry from hip-hop artist Papoose and Terrence Floyd, the deceased’s brother — was marked out in black and tagged in white with “PATRIOTFRONT.US.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

NYS Police, NYPD investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found in Bay Ridge

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate anti-Semitic graffiti found in Brooklyn over the weekend. According to police, a swastika was spray-painted on a tree in the Bay Ridge neighborhood, in front of a home on 85th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, sometime overnight on Sunday.
Louisville, KYk105.com

Vandals deface ‘Say Their Names’ mural in downtown Louisville

A mural that depicts Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other black people recently killed by law enforcement has been defaced. The “Say Their Names” mural unveiled in Louisville last July was found Monday morning with light blue paint covering areas of the artwork, news outlets reported. The mural is located at the intersection of 11th and Main Streets.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Two state legislators sue NYPD over being pepper sprayed, detained during George Floyd protests

Two state legislators have sued the NYPD over their treatment during the George Floyd protests. State Sen. Zellnor Myrie and state Assemblywoman Diana Richardson filed the lawsuit in Brooklyn Federal Court Monday over a May 29, 2020 incident during which the two were pepper sprayed, and Myrie handcuffed and detained in a clash between protesters and cops in Brooklyn. “Although the ...
Louisville, KYwcn247.com

Mural depicting Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, others defaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a mural in Louisville, Kentucky that depicts Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other Black people recently killed by law enforcement has been defaced. News outlets report the “Say Their Names” mural unveiled last July was found Monday with light blue paint covering areas of the artwork. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the agency was investigating. An artist who helped create the mural said it would be restored. It's unclear who vandalized the artwork, though the name of a hate group was painted on the mural. The incident follows damage to another Breonna Taylor mural in the city earlier this month.
Charlottesville, VAwsvaonline.com

Jackson statue vandalized

Charlottesville’s statue of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson has once again been vandalized. According to police on the scene, although they are not sure when exactly the Confederate statue was vandalized, white paint could be seen splatted across it early in the morning on July 5th. This isn’t the first time...
Forsyth County, GAaccesswdun.com

Vandals spray paint graffiti around YMCA day camp facility in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of vandalism at YMCA Camp Eagle Point on Lake Lanier. A report from the sheriff's office indicated camp staff called authorities Monday, July 5, and deputies responded to the scene on Turner Road just after 7:30 p.m. The reporting officer said he found spray paint graffiti around the facility.
Rockdale County, GACBS 46

Racist graffiti spray-painted on Rockdale County home

ROCKDALE COUNTY – A Rockdale County family is building a home that is now covered in offensive hate speech. The Hernandez family's house, and a vehicle and trailer that were in the driveway, have been spray painted with horrific language. Police were called to the 2600 block of Twin Oak...
WorldBBC

Manchester Gay Village murals defaced with homophobic graffiti

The defacement of two murals of LGBT personalities in Manchester's Gay Village with homophobic graffiti is "disappointing", a drag queen depicted in one of the works has said. The artworks on Richmond Street, which feature computing pioneer Alan Turing, Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo and others, were attacked on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy