Easthampton, MA

Essential listening: Online show celebrates release of a songbook of notable tunes from western New England

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTHAMPTON — Many people have been banging the drum for years about the Valley as a fertile artistic scene, especially its breadth of music. Now one of the organizations leading that charge, the New Music Alliance, has put together a virtual songbook of over 150 tunes by artists from western Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut, encompassing styles ranging from folk to indie rock to country, and from classical to jazz to hip hop.

