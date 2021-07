UK-based Fintech Curve has announced a new partnership with Discover (NYSE:DFS), according to a note from the company. Discover Global Network reports over 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Curve states that the arrangement will initially focus on the European markets of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, and Belgium. Curve customers will be able to add their Discover Global Network cards, including the Diners Club International Card, to the Curve app, allowing access to all the regular card privileges and rewards, as well as Curve loyalty and cashback, Apple Pay, and Google Pay benefits on top.