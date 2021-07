Between his buzzworthy stint on Saturday Night Live and his performances in films like The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad, Pete Davidson has become a bit of a household name. Aspects of the actor and comedian's personal life have continued to make headlines, including his eclectic array of tattoos. Davidson revealed in May of this year that he's started the process of getting his tattoos removed, and in a recent interview with People, Davidson shed light on how long the ambitious process is going to take, as part of a partnership he's doing with smartwater.