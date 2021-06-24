A study of loss — and resilience: “Those Left Behind” expands on award-winning Gazette series

It was one of the most difficult assignments she’d ever had as a writer. But for Laurie Loisel, it was also a story that needed to be told. Loisel, a former editor and reporter for the Gazette, wrote a series of articles for the paper in the fall of 2019 on how the opioid crisis has devastated families in the region and taxed the strength of frontline workers — substance abuse counselors, recovery specialists, police — who must deal with the fallout.