Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

A study of loss — and resilience: “Those Left Behind” expands on award-winning Gazette series

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of the most difficult assignments she’d ever had as a writer. But for Laurie Loisel, it was also a story that needed to be told. Loisel, a former editor and reporter for the Gazette, wrote a series of articles for the paper in the fall of 2019 on how the opioid crisis has devastated families in the region and taxed the strength of frontline workers — substance abuse counselors, recovery specialists, police — who must deal with the fallout.

www.gazettenet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Health
City
Hampden, MA
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Northampton, MA
Entertainment
City
Easthampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Dr Ruth#Nenpa#Gallery Of Readers Press#The Recovery Center#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy