A general view during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) We are less than a week from when the New York Rangers will have to reveal who they are protecting in the Seattle expansion draft. Final lists are due by 5pm on Saturday, July 17. The draft itself is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21. But it’s not who the Rangers are exposing that is important, it is who other NHL teams will be exposing that matters when it comes to the Blueshirts.