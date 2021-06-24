Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A low omega-3 index is just as strong a predictor of early death as smoking

By Fatty Acid Research Institute
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new research paper published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition last week showed that a low omega-3 Index is just as powerful in predicting early death as smoking. This landmark finding is rooted in data pulled and analyzed from the Framingham study, one of the longest running studies in the world.

medicalxpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega 3#Cohort Study#Fish#Framingham#Cvd#The Framingham Risk Score#Tc#Dha#Rbc Epa#The Heart And Soul Study#Americans#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Country
Japan
News Break
EPA
Related
Mental Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Low levels of omega-3 associated with higher risk of psychosis

Because depression appears less common in nations where people eat large amounts of fish, scientists have looked into whether fish oils may play a role in mood disorders over the years. Two omega-3 fatty acids —eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) —are thought to have the most potential to benefit people with mood disorders.
FitnessNews-Medical.net

High omega 3 diet associated with reduction of headaches

Eating a diet rich in omega 3 (n-3) fatty acids reduces the frequency of headaches compared with a diet with normal intake of omega 3 and omega 6 (n-6) fatty acids, finds a study published by The BMJ today. Modern industrialized diets tend to be low in omega 3 fatty...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Longer Reproductive Window Could Up Risk for Alzheimer Disease

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. Authors suggest longer exposure to endogenous estrogen may be associated with increased levels of Alzheimer disease biomarkers. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A longer reproductive period in women is associated with biomarkers for Alzheimer disease (AD), according to a study published online July 2 in Menopause.
HealthEurekAlert

Heart risk 'calculators' overlook increased risk for people of South Asian ancestry

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 -- People of South Asian ancestry have more than double the risk of developing heart disease compared to people of European ancestry, yet clinical risk assessment calculators used to guide decisions about preventing or treating heart disease may fail to account for the increased risk, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Risk for Atherosclerotic CVD Increased With South Asian Ancestry

Higher risk persisted after adjustment for broad range of clinical, anthropometric, and lifestyle risk factors. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with South Asian ancestry have an increased risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared with those with European ancestry, according to a study published online July 12 in Circulation.
FitnessTODAY.com

Diet high in omega-3, low in omega-6 fats can reduce migraine headaches, study finds

Foods can trigger migraines, but certain dietary changes can reduce the frequency and severity of headaches for migraine sufferers, a new study has found. People who ate a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids, especially while also reducing their intake of omega-6 fats, reported shorter and less severe headaches compared with those who ate a typical American diet. The reductions were large and “robust,” researchers reported this month in The BMJ.
FitnessPosted by
SoJO 104.9

5 Minutes of Breathing Is as Effective in Lowering Blood Pressure as Medication

A new study has found that doing 5 minutes of breathing exercises works to lower blood pressure as effectively as medication does, according to researchers at CU Boulder. The breathing exercises are a specific type of inhaling to bring oxygen deep into the lungs, called Muscular Strength Training, which has been described as "working out your breathing muscles" since you need to inhale deeply to see the best results.
Public HealthCircleville Herald

COVID health orders have been lifted — focus on brain health

COLUMBUS — Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Study Details Prediabetes, MACE Link

Patients with prediabetes are at significantly higher risk of major cardiovascular events than those who have never had high blood sugar. Study findings show prediabetes, rather than a benign condition to be monitored with a watchful eye, is a dangerous one to be prevented. Patients with prediabetes were significantly more...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
FitnessScience Focus

A diet rich in omega-3 could reduce migraines

A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids could reduce migraines, a small study suggests. Researchers found that a diet high in omega-3 – which can be found in supplements and oily fish – could slash persistent headaches by two to four per month. According to the NHS, a healthy, balanced...
WorkoutsWebMD

5-Minute Breathing Exercises Can Lower BP, Heart Attack Risk

July 8, 2021 -- The demands of daily life often hinder people from getting enough physical exercise. But according to a new study, all it takes is 5 minutes of breathing exercises, 6 days a week, to lower blood pressure and improve heart health. The study, published June 29 in...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Meta-analysis finds that omega-3 fatty acids improved cardiovascular outcomes

For decades, there has been great interest in whether omega-3 fatty acids can lower rates of cardiovascular events. In 2018, results from the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl-Intervention Trial (REDUCE-IT) were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and showed that a high dose of a purified ethyl ester of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in patients at elevated cardiac risk significantly reduced cardiovascular events. Results from the trial led to US. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency approval of the prescription drug icosapent ethyl for reducing cardiovascular risk in patients with elevated triglycerides, as well as updates to worldwide guidelines. But prior and subsequent studies of omega-3 fatty acid supplements that combine EPA and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) have had mixed results. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital and elsewhere conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 38 randomized controlled trials of omega-3 fatty acids. Overall, they found that omega-3 fatty acids improved cardiovascular outcomes. Results, now published in eClinical Medicine, showed a significantly greater reduction in cardiovascular risk in studies of EPA alone rather than EPA+DHA supplements.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

10 Cheap Ways to Lower Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, and Prevent Heart Disease

The term “heart disease” encompasses a wide range of ailments, which are aggravated by high blood pressure and high cholesterol as well as stiff or clogged arteries. And though there are many doctor-prescribed ways to lower heart disease risk, they can be expensive, invasive, and time consuming. Instead, try these research-backed tips to reverse heart disease that’ll lower your risk without costing a bundle.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

The efficacy of black chokeberry fruits against cardiovascular diseases.

The Efficacy of Black Chokeberry Fruits against Cardiovascular Diseases. Kamila Kasprzak-Drozd, Tomasz Oniszczuk, Jakub Soja, Marek Gancarz, Karolina Wojtunik-Kulesza, Ewa Markut-Miotła, Anna Oniszczuk. Article Affiliation:. Kamila Kasprzak-Drozd. Abstract:. Epidemiological studies have emphasized the association between a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and a lower frequency of occurrence of inflammatory-related...
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

The statin that more than doubles dementia risk

Statins, medications to lower cholesterol, are the most commonly used drugs in the entire developed world. And almost half of all Americans over the age of 75 are already taking them. The problem is that while it may seem like a no-brainer to take a medication your doctor says will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy