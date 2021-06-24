Cancel
NBA

Surprising Hawks, Young playing like championship contenders

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trae Young and the inexperienced Atlanta Hawks seemingly aren’t feeling the pressure of playoff basketball as they try to give this franchise its first title in over six decades. These loose and confident Hawks have found a way to win just about every close game they’ve played. They're 4-0 in postseason games decided by no more than three points and 6-1 when the margin is seven points or below. The Hawks carry a 1-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.

Trae Young
#Ap
Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Hawks Notes: Young, Capela, Williams

Atlanta won Game 4 vs. the Bucks in convincing fashion on Tuesday night, even without Trae Young in the lineup. Still, to maximize their chances of winning two more games and advancing to the NBA Finals, the Hawks would love to get their leading scorer back sooner rather than later.
NBAWSB-TV Atlanta

Young, fans cheer on Hawks to victory in Game 4

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 29: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts to a Clint Capela #15 basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Trae Young injury update: Will Hawks star play in Game 4?

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has an injured ankle heading into Game 4 Tuesday. The Atlanta Hawks lost Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals at home on Sunday night due in large part to the ankle injury suffered by their superstar point guard Trae Young in the fourth quarter.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Trae Young available for Hawks in Game 6

In massively important injury news for the Hawks, star guard Trae Young will be available for Saturday’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Bucks. He’s in the starting lineup, along with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela. Young has missed the past two games...
NBAwcn247.com

Hawks win without Young...Antetokounmpo injured

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks tied the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. Lou Williams started at guard and delivered 21 points in place of Trae Young, who was out with an ankle injury sustained in Game 3. Bogdan Bogdanovic broke a series-long slump with 20 for Atlanta which closed the third period on a 25-8 run to take an 87-62 lead.
NBAtheScore

Hawks' Young starts Game 6 loss to Bucks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young started Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday after missing Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference finals because of a bone bruise in his right foot. He finished the Hawks' 118-107 loss with 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting. Young was dominating the...
NBAFrankfort Times

Hawks dealing with injuries to Young, Capela in East final

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Clint Capela, the Hawks' top rebounder and one of the NBA's best defensive players, took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a 110-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Trae Young posts concerning Instagram story

Earlier today, the Hawks reported that Trae Young suffered a bone bruise and is questionable for tomorrow’s Game 4 against the Bucks. The promising news is Clint Capela said that Young was walking on the foot today, and John Collins also seemed convinced that Young would be on the court Tuesday night. However, Young’s latest Instagram post isn’t as positive. Less than an hour ago, he posted “So frustrating” on his story.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Awaiting results of MRI

The Hawks are awaiting the results of an MRI on Young's right ankle, Sarah Spencer of the Journal-Constitution reports. Speaking to the media Monday morning, coach Nate McMillan didn't have much to say about the star guard, who rolled his ankle stepping on the foot of a referee during the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3 against Milwaukee. Young was able to return to the game in the fourth, but he was clearly hobbled and favoring the ankle. McMillan said Young received additional treatment Monday morning, and the team should know more once the imaging results are released. For now, Young should be considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 4, but it would be relatively surprising if he's held out entirely.
NBAFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Collision with ref slows Hawks' Young

ATLANTA – Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn't beat. The Atlanta Hawks' playoff star twisted his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official's foot late in the third quarter of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Game-time call Tuesday

Coach Nate McMillan said Young (foot) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. The 22-year-old participated in the team shootaround Tuesday morning but officially remains questionable with the start of Game 4 about 90 minutes away. Young is trending toward playing against Milwaukee, though he'll still need to going through a pregame workout before being cleared to suit up. The star guard sustained a bone bruise to his right foot when he stepped on the foot of an official during the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Trae Young's ankle not the only concern for Hawks

When the Hawks-Bucks series was tied 1-1 and Atlanta clung to a small lead near the end of the third quarter of Game 3 on Sunday, control of the series may have changed with a bit of help from one of the officials. Trae Young turned his ankle after stepping...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Zachary Walston

Hawks Win Despite Young's Injury

The Atlanta Hawks have defied oddsmakers and experts all playoffs. Much of their success has relied on their start player, Trae Young. He has stood up to the pressure and put up some of the best games of his career in the past two series. With the Hawks down two games to one heading into game 3, they needed him to pull even.

Comments / 0

