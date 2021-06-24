Cancel
Valdosta, GA

United Way, The Hope Box sponsors Safe Haven training in Valdosta

By Kim McCullough
WALB 10
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) ended a three-day educational training program on the Safe Haven law on Thursday. The Greater Valdosta United Way and The Hope Box, a nonprofit organization based out of Acworth, sponsored the training. The Hope Box works to educate the public on the issues of infant abandonment. This includes reasons for abandonment, the types of infant abandonment, the laws surrounding it and the ways the public can help create better outcomes for abandoned infants.

