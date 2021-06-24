Cancel
Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach to begin year-round irrigation restrictions

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
The city of Boynton Beach plans to begin permanent year-round irrigation restrictions beginning Sunday, July 6.

Under the new guidelines, irrigation is prohibited on Fridays and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays through Thursdays. The ordinance was passed at a City Commission meeting in April.

Irrigation between the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturdays through Thursdays will be limited to three days a week. Properties with odd-numbered addresses will be allowed to irrigate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered addresses will be permitted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

An odd-numbered address refers to a house address, box number or rural route ending in the number 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 or the letters N through Z. An even-numbered address includes the number 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 or the letters A through M and property that has no street address.

“These mandatory irrigation conservation measures are intended to provide for consistent, long-term sustainability of water resources, increase water use efficiency and prevent and curtail wasteful water irrigation practices,” Boynton Beach Utilities Director Joe Paterniti said in a statement.

Residents who do not follow the regulations could be subject to a $50 fine for the first violation, with fees increasing an additional $100 for each subsequent violation. Fines will not exceed $250 per day.

Hand watering, conducting irrigation tests and monitored sprinkler use for recreational purposes are not included in the regulations. Other exemptions include car washing, pressure washing and fountains.

Athletic fields, golf courses, dog parks and cemeteries are also exempt if they irrigate with reclaimed water.

Visit boynton-beach.org/irrigation .

