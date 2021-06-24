Cancel
What to do if your computer fails the Windows 11 requirements check

By Joe Rice-Jones
knowtechie.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 just got announced by Microsoft. It’s a free upgrade for Windows 10 that’s coming this holiday season, and you can check to see if your computer is capable of running it right now. The thing is, when I went to check my PC, which is fairly recent, I...

knowtechie.com
Softwareamericanpeoplenews.com

Windows 11: Microsoft removes its PC Health Check app, but you can still see if your device is compatible

The new Windows 11 operating system should be compatible with the vast majority of PCs on the market, according to a Windows blog post published last week. But if you’re planning to upgrade your current PC, we recommend you make sure the updated operating system will work on your computer. Otherwise, you’ll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.
SoftwareBeta News

Forget Windows 11 -- deepin Linux 20.2.2 doesn't require your PC to have a TPM

Windows 11 looks quite beautiful, but let's be honest... it is pretty much just Windows 10 with a fresh coat of paint. Sadly, Microsoft is requiring some pretty strict hardware requirements for the upcoming operating system, meaning many people could find themselves unable to upgrade. Even worse, the company has provided confusing communications regarding TPM requirements.
SoftwareLifehacker

What Is a 'TPM' and Why Do You Need One to Run Windows 11?

Windows 11 was officially unveiled this week, and many eager users are checking to see if their PCs can run the upcoming OS with Microsoft’s Windows Health Check app. However, some are surprised to learn that their PCs aren’t “Windows 11 ready,” despite having new, high-end hardware. What’s a TPM?
Posted by
Hamza Hayat

Windows 11 releases on your PC whilst acquiring certain requirements

Windows 11 the latest iteration which is yet to release by Microsoft has an exceptional new design and some requirements for upgrading to it. Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade their windows for free. But there are some standards your PC must meet. How you can check your PC standards? let's dive into the article.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How do I get my Windows computer to recognize my phone

I messed up something on my phone so that it only boots up in bootloader mode. According to the phone, flashing mode is enabled and it recognizes that a USB cable is attached. The computer makes the sound that something attached when I connect the phone. However, running "adb devices" shows no connection and the fastboot command says "waiting for any device". The phone is essentially bricked if I can't get it recognized by the computer. Please help!
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Why do you need TPM? How to bypass TPM requirement and install Windows 11?

In this post, we first explain why you need TPM (Trusted Platform Module) for Windows 11 and then tell you how to bypass the TPM requirement and install Windows 11. Windows 11 will soon be available for all by this year-end! It has some visual changes and but is not a complete redesign. Many Windows 10 users are using PC Health Checker to see if their system can run Windows 11. Some of them are happy as their system can run Windows 11, while some are getting “This PC can’t run Windows 11“. When the question arose, “Why is my PC incompatible to run Windows 11?”, many said because your computer doesn’t have TPM. Therefore, in this article, we are going to see why do you need TPM for Windows 11? Can you bypass TPM?
Softwarehealthcareittoday.com

Windows 11 and Security – Why 8th Generation Core Processors and AMD Zen 2 Processors are Required, and What CIOs Can Do to Mitigate the Issue

Since Microsoft has announced the new version of Windows, Windows 11, which has more onerous CPU requirements than its predecessors, there has been significant outcry. These changes shut out a significant number of machines already in use from receiving this update. There has been outcry over the requirements, mainly focusing on Trusted Platform Management. Microsoft has not been very clear either. The baseline CPU support for Windows 11 is an 8th generation Intel Core or AMD Zen 2 processor. These are machines that were released in late 2018 (Intel) and mid-2019 (AMD).
Softwareonmsft.com

Windows 11 CPU minimum hardware requirements: what Microsoft is and isn't telling you

With this week's Windows 11 Insider build release after last week's announcements, Microsoft has been throwing a party, but the Windows 11 CPU gen controversy has spoiled the celebration. In typical Microsoft fashion, the message has been derailed by the company's seemingly incoherent insistence that only 8th generation Intel chips, with similar restrictions for AMD and Qualcomm chips (note, for the sake of simplicity, we're using "8th gen" in this post to talk about the dividing line. We got it, it's not the same naming for AMD or Qualcomm chips).
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Check Your Windows 11 Upgrade Eligibility With WhyNotWin11

With the prospect of the full Windows 11 launch later in 2021, Windows users are attempting to figure out if their existing hardware will receive the free upgrade. Microsoft's PC Health Check App is the official tool for checking your upgrade eligibility, but frustratingly, it doesn't provide enough information about why your system is ineligible for the Windows 11 upgrade.
Computersgamerevolution.com

How to fix PC not booting up: What to do when your computer won’t start

A PC not booting can be a scary thing, especially for a gamer. Imagine spending thousands on the perfect computer just to find it won’t start. Well, there are some completely innocuous reasons that a computer won’t boot that are easy to rectify. Alternatively, some problems will keep a PC from starting permanently.
ComputersBusiness Insider

How to set up dual monitors on your Windows PC or Mac computer

To set up dual monitors on your computer, you'll need to connect all your monitors with HDMI or VGA cables. Once you've connected the dual monitors to your computer, open your PC or Mac's "Displays" menu. You can set up your dual monitors to display the same image, or work...
ComputersBeta News

Here are the new keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11

With the upcoming release of Windows 11, there is a lot of attention focused on certain areas of the operating system -- notably centering of the Start menu, the arrival of widgets, and the visual tweaks that Microsoft has introduced. But there are also new keyboard shortcuts. These provide easy...
Softwareknowtechie.com

Your computer is (probably) vulnerable to this bug – here’s what to do

It’s a universal truth that IT experts hate anything to do with printers and here’s another good reason to add to the pile. A pretty gnarly Windows exploit called PrintNightmare lets hackers run malicious code from the Windows Print Spooler. Microsoft knows about the vulnerability, and a fix for Windows...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Fix Windows 10 When It Doesn’t Detect Your Headphones

Without any warning, Windows 10 might stop detecting your headphones. This might be caused by a connectivity issue, a malfunctioning driver, or inappropriate settings. Let’s take a closer look at how you can identify and fix the problems with your headphones in Windows 10. Identify the Issue With Your Headphones.
Cell Phonestribuneledgernews.com

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, download Android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via BlueStacks

Jul. 9—Microsoft Windows 11 has shocked the world by announcing it would allow users to do something that was unthinkable — until now. Windows 11 will allow the download and use of Android apps on computers. Notably, Android apps are meant only for smartphones and cannot be downloaded on laptops or personal computers unless a huge number of changes are made to these apps to successfully migrate them to large devices. However, why should users wait till Windows 11 is officially rolled out sometime during the fall when users can actually run these apps on their computers now, courtesy a company set up by an Indian (Rosen Sharma, founder and CEO) called BlueStacks? BlueStacks is an emulator that runs Android apps on Windows computers and Apple macOS too. Also, BlueStacks is free.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft is modernizing system alerts design in Windows 11

With Windows 11, Microsoft is planning to modernize alert dialogs. As you’re probably aware, these Windows alert dialog box are displayed when something unexpected requires immediate user action. For example, Windows 10 comes with a feature that would help you avoid the risk of losing data when your device is...
Softwarevmware.com

Ubuntu 20.04 sometimes freezes when shutting down Windows VM

I'm running VMWare Player 16.1.0 on Ubuntu 20.04, using a Windows 10 VM. Normal Windows shutdown takes about 10 to 15 seconds. But sometimes shutting down Windows makes Ubuntu freeze slowly. At the beginning it is still possible to switch between browser tabs, but after about 20 seconds that is impossible, but scrolling still works, and so on. After about a minute or so the whole Ubuntu system is frozen, only the mouse cursor still can be moved, but clicking doesn't work anymore.

