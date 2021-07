The 2021 College World Series is under way at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are in the CWS finals. California defeated Yale in the first-ever College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions in winning the only CWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.