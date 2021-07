General Motors is packing up its more than two-decade-old North Hollywood Advanced Design Center in—you guessed it—North Hollywood, California, and heading east to neighboring Pasadena. The upcoming California campus for GM's Advanced Design Center operations brings more than just a new locale to the company's west coast design team; it also offers more space. With 149,000 square feet of space sprawled about eight acres of land, GM's new design and technology campus betters the company's current North Hollywood digs by more than 100,000 square feet and five acres, per public records.