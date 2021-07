UPDATED 07/11/21 The third wave of COVID-19 has proven the worst for Baja California Sur, with the tourist destination of Los Cabos being hit the worst. The municipality has surpassed active cases and deaths per day records previously held by La Paz in the first wave. Hospitals in the regions are being stressed to the maximum, with Los Cabos reaching capacity twice in the last week. The federal government has dispatched additional healthcare personnel to assist with the caseload and expedite vaccinations throughout the state. As of the end of the first week of July, only 36% of the state's adult population has been vaccinated.