Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Rental assistance not helping most landlords, group says

By Greg Bishop
tribuneledgernews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – There are a few more weeks for landlords and their tenants in Illinois who haven’t paid rent because of the eviction moratorium to apply for some of more than $1.5 billion in rental assistance, but not every situation is eligible. The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlords#Foreclosures#Eviction#Ilrpp Ihda Org#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Evangeline, LAevangelinetoday.com

Rental assistance funds available

VILLE PLATTE - The Evangeline Community Action Agency, Inc. is announcing the availability of funds through the CSBG CARES ACT dedicated to assist low-income households that have been affected by COVID 19 floss wages (loss of wages, loss of job, having to care for a loved one who had COVID or contracted COVID etc.) or has past due rent and/or is facing eviction.
House RentPosted by
Center for Public Integrity

More than $425 million promised for rental assistance didn’t make it to tenants or their landlords

This story was published in partnership with The Associated Press. Subscribe on Google | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Before the pandemic hit, Jacqueline Bartley, a mother of two girls and a boy, had a comfortable life. Then the 41-year-old lost her job at American Airlines, quickly spent her savings and found herself months behind on the $1,350-a-month home she rented. Until then, she had never missed a rent payment.
Pennsylvania Statenorthcentralpa.com

Pa. Department of Human Services: Housing help remains available through Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Harrisburg, Pa. - The states Department of Human Services issued a reminder to Pennsylvanians that assistance is available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program can help those who have been affected by COVID-19, and are facing eviction to pay past due or upcoming rent, utility bills, and other costs necessary to retain safe housing.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

$14M in rental assistance coming to Newark residents

Newark officials on Wednesday announced $14 million in federal coronavirus funding will be used for residents to pay up to 15 months in future or arrears rent, and in some cases, utility payments. This will be the third round of the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Mayor Ras Baraka expects...
Hays County, TXnewsradioklbj.com

Hays County to Offer More Rental, Utility Assistance

Hays County Commissioners Court recently approved the implementation of a COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA). This program may help with rental, utility and late fee assistance for applicants who have had difficulty paying rent or utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who meet the program criteria. The funds will come from a federal grant.
House Rentwmay.com

Housing group says landlords have lost $1 billion during pandemic

(The Center Square) – An Illinois housing provider association wants more accountability from tenants who aren’t paying rent.The Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance is asking lawmakers to require that renters who do not apply for rental assistance start paying again or explain in court why they can’t pay.Research by the NBOA found housing providers have lost over $1 billion in unpaid rent since the beginning of the pandemic.“How would you like to live in a building where you are paying rent but the housing provider can’t fix the leaky roof or repair a broken door, simply because they don’t have the funds that they need to maintain their properties,” said Clint Sabin, spokesman for the NBOA.The NBOA is recommending that renters who have applied for rental assistance should continue to receive the protections of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium. Those who do not submit an application should not be “shielded from a legal process which typically affords them months during which time they can negotiate a settlement or explain their circumstances in court.”About 300,000 applicants have sought pandemic rent assistance thus far in Illinois. An estimated 15% of Illinois tenants reported they were behind on their rent payments from May 26 through June 7, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey.“We want to continue working with our renters who are trying and doing what they can to be part of the solution,” said Michael Glasser, president of NBOA. “Those renters who do not even take a few minutes to apply for assistance should either start paying rent again or show up in court to explain to a judge why they can’t. It’s not fair to their neighbors who have to continue to pay rent throughout the year.”Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined with 22 other attorneys general on an amicus brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court asking to reinstate the federal eviction moratorium.The U.S. Supreme Court this week declined to end the federal government’s temporary ban on evictions, which is now scheduled to expire at the end of the month. The high court ruled 5-4. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that he thought the ban was illegal, but he noted that it is scheduled to expire soon.“We haven’t asked grocery stores to give away free food, or pharmacies to give away free medication, and we can’t keep asking housing providers to give away free housing without destabilizing the housing system, which was already fragile before the pandemic,” Glasser said.
Dekalb County, GAOn Common Ground News

DeKalb’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition to hold webinar for landlords

DECATUR, GA—DeKalb County will hold a webinar for landlords to explain the application process for its Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program. The webinar will be held Thursday, July 1, at 7 p.m. Applicants can participate in the webinar via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/84580098198. The webinar also will be available via livestream on...
House RentTimes-Herald

NF's Emergency Rental Assistance can help with past due utility bills

New York state is now accepting applications for $2.7 billion in funding for income-eligible renters who fell behind on rent or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) is encouraging all eligible customers to apply for up to 12 months in back rent and up to three months of future rent payments, as well as up to 12 months of overdue gas bill payments.
House Rentnationalmortgageprofessional.com

CFPB Warns Landlords And Consumer Reporting Agencies To Report Accurate Rental Information

Inaccurate rental or eviction information can unfairly block families and individuals from safe, affordable housing. The end of the CDC eviction moratorium could increase negative rental information in the consumer reporting system. More information accuracy will increase rental application acceptances and promote fair, equitable recovery. Black, Hispanic, and Asian American...
Smith County, TXktbb.com

Smith County to apply for rental assistance extension funds

TYLER — Smith County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to apply for federal funds that would continue to help people pay their rent if they were hurt financially by the pandemic. According to our news partner KETK, County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the money is a continuation of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Act now in place. Earlier this year Smith County received more than $7 million in rental and utility assistance funding in the first phase of the program. In the extension, the county would receive about $5 million more that could be distributed through Sept. 30, 2025, Moran said. He emphasized that the county was only applying to remain in the program and could decide later whether to accept the additional money.
Madison, WIx1071.com

Emergency Rental Assistance Program to begin providing help paying Internet bills

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is announcing the state’s rental assistance program will now begin helping select families pay for their Internet connection. “The past year and a half has underscored the fact that access to affordable high-speed internet is a necessity to how we live, learn, and work,” Gov. Evers said in a statement announcing the move. “This additional resource coupled with our recent announcement of Broadband Access funding across the state should go a long way toward helping folks remain connected, make ends meet, and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
House Rentpoint2homes.com

8 Rental Myths New Landlords Should Know

Becoming a landlord for the first time can be an exciting experience. However, several misconceptions may become apparent at the worst time. It’s best to go into this with eyes wide open, so in this guide, we’ll bust eight common rental myths that all new landlords should know. 1. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy