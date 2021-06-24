Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled gold

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 18 days ago

An FBI agent applied for a federal warrant in 2018 to seize a cache of gold that he said had been “stolen during the Civil War” while en route to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, and was “now concealed in an underground cave” in northwestern Pennsylvania. That's according to court documents unsealed Thursday. The FBI had long refused to confirm why exactly it went digging on state-owned land in Elk County in March 2018. Federal authorities say the dig came up empty. The FBI said in the newly released court documents that it feared the state of Pennsylvania would claim the gold for itself, setting up a costly legal battle.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Elk County, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Elk County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern Pennsylvania#Fbi Agent#Fbi#The U S Mint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 1

Community Policy