You may know her from her coverage of Calgary Flames hockey, doing play by play with Rick Ball on the Sportsnet broadcasts or her in studio analysis. You may know her from captaining the 2002 & 2006 Canadian Women's Olympic Ice Hockey team to two gold medals. Well, you can add another way to remember Cassie Campbell-Pascall as she is joining ESPN for their coverage of the 2021-22 NHL season, the network announced today. The decorated hockey analyst will join a who's who of NHL broadcasting talent when ESPN takes over coverage of the league next season.