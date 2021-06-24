Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

New Mexican Food Restaurant Set To Call Duluth’s Canal Park Home This Summer

By Nick Cooper
Posted by 
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seeing new, local businesses take root in the Twin Ports area is always exciting - especially when it involves something delicious to eat or drink! If you're a fan of Mexican cuisine and enjoy trying out new places, this news will make you very happy!. If you happened to be...

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Food & Drinks
Duluth, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Canal Park#Subway#Food Drink#Caribou Coffee#The Duluth News Tribune#Clyde Ironworks#Dnt#Cbs 3#Chachos#Facebook#Love Creamery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
KOOL 101.7

Lake Superior Zoo Is Celebrating With A Backyard Bash In July

The Lake Superior Zoo is celebrating summer with a brand new FUNdraiser called "Backyard Bash" Friday July 30 from 6-9pm. This is a super fun after hours party that will be great for all ages. The evening includes :A chance to Explore the entire zoo, Raffles, Scavenger Hunt Bingo, Beer gardens, Food trucks plus the safari cafe' will be open as well, Live music and Yard games for the whole family.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Why Is It So Hazy In The Duluth / Superior Area?

If you are like me, you woke up on Sunday morning and noticed that something was definitely in the air!. My throat was a little scratchy and I had a bit of a headache. I looked at my phone and saw an Air Quality Alert. According to KSTP, an alert was issued to a good portion of northeastern Minnesota. This included Hibbing, Duluth and Ely, among other spots.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Has Anyone Else Noticed This While Driving Around Duluth?

Has anyone else noticed this lately while driving around the Duluth area? Because I have!. Let me preface by saying that this could very well be happening in other Northland areas or even other parts of Minnesota. It may not even be a thing we just see here in Minnesota or Wisconsin. However, I have noticed it in Duluth more than anywhere else.
Superior, WIPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Superior Is Getting A New Steak + Seafood Restaurant, Hotel Later This Year

If you've driven Tower Avenue in Superior you've probably seen the multi-story building being constructed at North 11th Street, just up the street from the Palace Bar in what used to be an empty lot across the road. Unless you stopped to look at the sign, you've probably wondered what they're building. Well, it is a pair of new businesses that will share the new space.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Lake Superior Views Aplenty In This Duluth Home Listed For $1.7 Million

This Skyline Parkway home, which is listed for $1.7 million, takes that philosophy to the extreme with a wall of windows that provides breathtaking views from several interior locations, not to mention the huge decks on the exterior. As the listing description states:. This extremely private and exclusive home features...
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

New Duluth/Superior Trend, Kiteboarding On Lake Superior

There's been a trend in the Winter to surf on Lake Superior, now, people are trying kiteboarding in the Summer. When people surf in the Winter it's because the wind kicks up a little more and raises up the water and creates some waves. In the Summer there is enough wind to catch the "Kite" and give people the speed to surf no matter what the waves are doing, but it does create a challenge because there are some waves and ripples that give a person a challenge.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

The Free Concerts On The Pier Are Back At Glensheen

Let the music play on the beautiful shores of Glensheen Mansion. Starting Wednesday July 7 from 5-8p you and your friends and family will be able to enjoy a free Concert on the Pier. These concerts will be every Wednesday night through August. In years past people come by kayak, bike, car or walk to attend the concerts. Local musicians play on the end of Glensheen’s 100-ft pier that juts out into Lake Superior with people watching and listening from the water and the shore.
Florida StatePosted by
KOOL 101.7

July’s National Days Celebrations

July. 31 days of the mid-part of summer. Generally in the Northland, July is the month we can depend on for warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Recreationally, it's the month that many people spend outdoors - at the beach, at the lake, or anywhere that the warm weather and temperatures call them. From a work standpoint, it's the month of the year that many in our part of the country try to cram in as much of those outdoor chores as possible. And for farmers and those that raise crops and livestock, the month of July brings the hay season and everything that goes along with it. And if we're being honest - it's also when we start to see the first of the back-to-school sales and ads. That's why it's good to have some holidays and celebrations to help pass the time - as we set our sights on enjoy the warmer weather.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Bridgeman’s Restaurant Adds Edible Cookie Dough to Menu

I don't remember mass produced edible cookie dough being a thing when I was growing up. Sure, I remember when my mom would make chocolate chip cookies I would sometimes grab a clump and eat it, which always tasted great! Of course, that was before I knew that raw cookie dough could lead to food poisoning due to having eggs and flour as part of their ingredients. So, a tasty treat could lead to a day cramped up in the fetal position.
SportsPosted by
KOOL 101.7

50th Park Point 5-Miler Includes Post Race Celebration

After 50 years, the Park Point 5-Miler becomes one of the oldest races and will return at 6:30 pm on Thursday, July 15th, and includes a 2-mile walk. The interesting story behind this race is it was the first one to come back for Grandma's Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation after COVID-19 shut everything down. It was the first race to feature the wave start with shutes and had some other events that were socially distanced.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Check Out This Home on Duluth’s Park Point Listed For $2.5 Million

Everyone in the Northland knows that Duluth's Park Point features miles of beach along Lake Superior and a wide variety of homes, each with their own style. One beautiful home on Park Point was listed in June, 2021 for $2.5 million and when you look at these exterior and interior photos you'll see why!
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Brighton Beach To Remain Open Until Further Notice

According to FOX 21 due to a change in construction plans Brighton Beach will remain open until further notice. Initial plans had the area being closed for construction starting Tuesday July 6. The city of Duluth will alert the public when a new construction and closure date is scheduled. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LifestylePosted by
KOOL 101.7

Is Renting A Cabana At Valleyfair Worth The Money?

My soon-to-be sister in-law is great to her family and always booking fun things to do. She was gracious enough to include me in a Valleyfair trip which included a cabana rental in the water park. The cabana was rented in the Kiddie Splash Pad area of the park as...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Central Entrance A Decade Ago VS. Now In Photos

Central Entrance has been through a lot of changes over the years. We've seen the changes one by one over the years, but it's amazing to see how much it's all changed in a decade or so. Central Entrance A Decade Ago VS Today. Central Entrance has had a lot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy