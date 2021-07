Welcome to halftime. Sorry, there’s no concert. There’s also not a lot of action in the markets after a mixed performance overseas earlier Wednesday. We’re in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s monthly payrolls report, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this is another day without much sense of direction. Also, there may be some hesitation and caution around as the world grapples with the Delta variant of Covid. Worries about that were apparently one factor pushing down European stocks today.