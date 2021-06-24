Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Quaker Arts Apartments in West Center City

wilmtoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuaker Arts is a new general occupancy community filled with 53 apartments. These apartments are generated towards artists in the community, and affordable for individuals and families in Wilmington, Delaware. Quaker Arts has eight apartments that are adapted for individuals needing accessible (ADA) features and/or hearing and/or vision impaired features. Additionally, there is an art studio workspace in select apartments and all apartments are pet friendly. Section 8 and most housing vouchers are accepted. The apartment is currently under construction and should be completed in the fall of 2021. They are now accepting applications for 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, and you do not need to be an artist to qualify.

www.wilmtoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Business
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Art Studio#Quaker Arts Apartments#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Mystery grows with key suspect in Haiti president killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A physician. A church pastor. A failed Florida businessman who filed for bankruptcy. New details that have emerged about a man considered a key player in the killing of Haiti’s president deepened the mystery over the assassination that shocked this nation of more than 11 million people as it faces an uncertain future.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy