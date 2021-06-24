Quaker Arts Apartments in West Center City

Quaker Arts is a new general occupancy community filled with 53 apartments. These apartments are generated towards artists in the community, and affordable for individuals and families in Wilmington, Delaware. Quaker Arts has eight apartments that are adapted for individuals needing accessible (ADA) features and/or hearing and/or vision impaired features. Additionally, there is an art studio workspace in select apartments and all apartments are pet friendly. Section 8 and most housing vouchers are accepted. The apartment is currently under construction and should be completed in the fall of 2021. They are now accepting applications for 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, and you do not need to be an artist to qualify.