Where Are They Now: Former Alabama Defensive Line Coach Chris Rumph

Hometown: Baton Rouge, La. Athletic outside linebacker who is a threat to the outside shoulder of tackles with his get off and bend from a two-point stance. Allen times the snap very well and uses his hands to keep his frame clean up the arc. Able to flatten back to the quarterback with ankle flexion, bending the corner. Does some of his best work in space where he is capable of dropping to the flat or gaining depth backpedaling. In the run game he plays with great effort, displaying his range laterally and chasing down plays from the backside successfully. He possesses the length to stack blocks. Allen is a reliable tackler who wraps up and goes for the football, forcing fumbles. Sniffs out screens and takes them away with his athleticism.