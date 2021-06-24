Where Are They Now: Former Alabama Defensive Line Coach Chris Rumph

Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Freshman starter at Alabama who possesses terrific size for a safety looks the part. Battle is athletically gifted, turning and running well if threatened vertically. His burst and speed make him dangerous when he blitzes, timing his get off very well, often getting a head start. In underneath zones, he is disciplined, passing off routes reliably. Battle delivers hard hits coming downhill, making receivers second guess if they want the ball over the middle. He takes good angles to ball carriers in space. In the box, he displays the required physicality to take on blocks. Battle moves well at the backend given his size, backpedaling and transitioning cleanly. While he is not often asked to do it, his athleticism and size allow him to man up against tight ends. Subscribe for full article.
