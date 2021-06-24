Week of the Eagles ends with ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans

The Week of the Eagles has come to a close on Fort Campbell with the Honorary Air Assault Award Ceremony where veterans of Vietnam were recognized. The last week of events has been about honoring Fort Campbell’s heritage and history, recognizing current service men and woman and remembering those who paved the way for those who would follow in their footsteps. Major General JP McGee says today’s division is prepared for whatever may come, partly thanks to the veterans who served before and showed true bravery and strength.