Republicans in Michigan House pass bills to enact strict voter ID laws in Michigan

Sometimes I wonder about our legislators, how much work do they actually do? It seems like they argue and waste time on partisan issues but don’t really get a lot done for the people of our state. Republicans and Democrats are always at odds with each other. If we could all just get along and work together, maybe some good things will happen. How often do lawmakers actually make new laws? Certainly not as much as they used to, with all of the political infighting, I’m amazed they get anything done.