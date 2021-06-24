Cancel
Republicans in Michigan House pass bills to enact strict voter ID laws in Michigan

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Republicans passed a series of bills Wednesday evening that would enact a strict voter ID law in Michigan. Michigan already requires voters to present an ID at their polling locations. But under current law, voters who don't have an ID when they show up can sign an affidavit affirming their identity and vote normally. SB 303, which passed the House along a party-line vote, would eliminate that option.

#Michigan House#Senate Republicans#House Republicans#Sb#Democrats#Voters Not Politicians#The Aclu Of Michigan#Michigan Democratic Party#Hb#Monmouth University Poll#The Michigan Senate#Social Security
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Michigan Republicans poised to strip Gov. Whitmer of emergency powers

LANSING — Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature is poised to utilize a unique constitutional provision to repeal an emergency powers law Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had used to issue orders early in the COVID-19 pandemic. And organizers who used a petition drive to advance the initiated legislation are preparing another drive to...
Presidential ElectionDemocrat-Herald

Harris on Texas Democrats' walkout, voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Michigan on Monday to highlight the need for a voting rights bill. This comes as Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday began bolting for Washington, D.C. They said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America.
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Republicans push for voter ID requirement

BOSTON — State Republican leaders want to update voter laws to require photo IDs, but critics say the effort smacks of voter suppression. MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons announced this week a push to get a question on the 2022 ballot asking voters to update state election laws to require IDs at the polls. Republicans have started raising money and enlisting volunteers to gather enough signatures to put the referendum before voters.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

The Dumbest Laws In Michigan

Sometimes I wonder about our legislators, how much work do they actually do? It seems like they argue and waste time on partisan issues but don’t really get a lot done for the people of our state. Republicans and Democrats are always at odds with each other. If we could all just get along and work together, maybe some good things will happen. How often do lawmakers actually make new laws? Certainly not as much as they used to, with all of the political infighting, I’m amazed they get anything done.
Presidential ElectionThe Herald

Governor vetoes election law over Voter ID provision

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday vetoed a wide-ranging voting reform bill passed by the General Assembly on Friday, citing his objection to provisions that would have expanded voter ID. “I think that the people of Pennsylvania, in general, do not want to see voter suppression in Pennsylvania," he...
Michigan StatePride Source

‘Tool of Intolerance’: Dana Nessel Blasts Restrictive Michigan ID Gender Marker Law

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has determined that a state law related to gender identity and state identification is unconstitutional. Nessel’s opinion came down in response to a request made by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel for an Attorney General Opinion on Michigan Compiled Law 333.2831(c). The law established that only individuals who have undergone gender reassignment surgery could have their gender changed on their state IDs.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Whitmer signs bills increasing access to insulin in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Diabetes patients who need an emergency supply of insulin will have improved access to the medication under bills Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Thursday. Senate Bill 155 allows pharmacists to dispense insulin to patients who had a valid prescription that expired within in the last year. Senate...
Harrisburg, PAnewsitem.com

Wolf vetoes GOP bill with voter ID, other elections changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor vetoed a Republican-crafted elections bill Wednesday, a proposal that would have mandated voter identification in all elections and made a host of other changes to election law. Gov. Tom Wolf said outside his Capitol offices that he considers the measure a voter suppression...
Electionstelegraphherald.com

Letter: Voter ID laws not oppressive

In the June 18 and June 26 TH, there were cartoons implying that voting rights of Blacks are being suppressed or taken away. The issue with these cartoons, and thinking, is that they don’t make sense because there is no evidence. They are only a myth — a big lie — to use the Democrats’ language. According to national polls, over 60% of voters want ID, to eliminate mass mailing to everyone on the voting rolls (dead, moved, out of state, or duplicates) or to eliminate harvesting ballots as one way toward guaranteeing an honest election.
Arkansas StateNWI.com

Arkansas voter ID law sponsor running for secretary of state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The sponsor of Arkansas' voter ID law said Wednesday that he would challenge the incumbent secretary of state in next year's Republican primary. State Rep. Mark Lowery announced he would oppose Secretary of State John Thurston for the Republican nomination. Thurston was first elected to the post in 2018 and is seeking a new term.
Oregon State987thebull.com

Oregon Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing Voters More Time To Mail Ballots

(Salem, OR) — A new measure passed by the Oregon Legislature gives voters a little more time to submit their election ballots. Instead of having to turn in ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day, county clerks will accept ballots postmarked on election day. Ballots will be accepted up to seven days after Election Day.
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan House Passes Bipartisan Budget, Including Historic Increases in Education Spending

Although she thinks it’s only a “start,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded the bipartisan budget passed Thursday night by the Michigan House of Representatives. The House voted to pass the budget before the July 1 deadline, and includes the governor’s proposal to implement the largest increase in K-12 public school spending in the state’s history. Whitmer’s office claims the $16.7 billion in school expenditures will “close the gap between the lowest- and highest-funded school districts for the first time since the goal was introduced in 1994.”

