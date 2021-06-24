Republicans in Michigan House pass bills to enact strict voter ID laws in Michigan
House Republicans passed a series of bills Wednesday evening that would enact a strict voter ID law in Michigan. Michigan already requires voters to present an ID at their polling locations. But under current law, voters who don't have an ID when they show up can sign an affidavit affirming their identity and vote normally. SB 303, which passed the House along a party-line vote, would eliminate that option.www.sooeveningnews.com
