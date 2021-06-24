Cancel
Potsdam, NY

Petr Zuman, 95, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Petr Zuman, age 95, of Potsdam passed away on June 24th at his residence in the Village of Potsdam. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 3pm at the Garner Funeral Service with Pastor Rob Schirmer celebrant. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Saturday from 2-3pm. Condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Mr. Petr Zuman was born on January 13, 1926 in Prague, Czech Republic to Karel Zuman and Josefa Zumanová (Freundová). He was a well-loved and much respected teacher, colleague and mentor in his chosen field of Organic Electrochemistry. In a distinguished academic career that spanned six decades he worked with a Nobel scientist (J. Heyrovsky), written more than 400 research papers as well as 15 text books and reference books, and taught and lectured at colleges and universities from Japan to America. He was a fellow of the International Society for Electrochemistry and the Royal Society of Chemistry and won numerous awards including the Heyrovsky Medal and the Beccari Medal from the University of Bologna from which he received an honorary doctorate. He was a valued member of the faculty of Clarkson University for more than 25 years and was named Distinguished Research Professor Emeritus upon his retirement in 1996. Petr is survived by his son John (Nancy) Zuman; grandchildren Loreto Ruiz, Valentina (Anthony) Verani, Katie Zuman, Kristen Zuman, Natalia (Peter Courtright) Zuman and Christopher Hardy and great grandchildren Joey Zuman, Jasmine Hardy, Johnnie Verani, Alessandra Verani and Theo Courtright. He is predeceased by his wife Radmila Zuman and his daughter Daniela Zuman.

