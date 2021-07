ISLE ROYALE, MI - Trail camera footage and other signs suggest that two or possibly even three litters of wolf pups have been born on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale. It’s been nearly a year since the National Park Service and scientists at Michigan Technological University first confirmed the presence of pups on the island archipelago that sits in Lake Superior - the first sign of a breeding wolf population since the the NPS began its ambitious plan in 2018 to bring in more big predators to thin the exploding moose population.