A's Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection

Fiers (elbow) continues "having some problems" and is still not comfortable throwing, according to manager Bob Melvin, the team's official site reports. The veteran right-hander does have the peace of mind of having been given the all clear in terms of structural damage from renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews in late June, but even the subsequent platelet-rich plasma injection he received apparently hasn't improved his condition sufficiently. Given Melvin's latest report, it appears Fiers isn't anywhere close to starting a rehab assignment.