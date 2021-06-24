A's Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers likely won't throw for at least another four weeks after an injection for his sprained right elbow. Manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Fiers, who last pitched May 6, won't need surgery after he felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. Fiers, who has made only two starts this season and hasn't pitched since May 6, visited with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday.www.ftimes.com