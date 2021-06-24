Metcalfe’s Market adopts social-distancing wristbands

While people now can shop mask-free at Metcalfe’s Markets, the stores still are taking certain precautions during what President and CEO Tim Metcalfe calls an awkward period of transition. As public orders loosen, some shoppers are still somewhat leery of interacting, and Metcalfe’s is taking no chances at its stores in Madison and Wauwatosa. On a voluntary basis, the grocery now offers color-coded wristbands for customers to signal their level of comfort with social interaction, according to an article in the Wisconsin State Journal.