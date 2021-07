Columbus businessman and former mayor Michael Eisenga has been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in federal prison for defrauding an Illinois credit union on a $6.9 million loan application, according to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal. Eisenga, 49, also was ordered to repay just over $4 million to the lender, Alliant Credit Union of Rolling Meadows, Illinois. He was ordered to report to prison on July 30.