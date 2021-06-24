Cancel
Turner, OR

Willamette Valley Vineyards Reveals New Expansion with Dundee Hills Winery and Announces New Winemaking & Vineyard Leadership Position

By Press Release
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 24, 2021 (Turner, OR) – Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI & WVVIP), a leading Pinot Noir producer in Oregon, is announcing plans to build a new winery in the Dundee Hills close to their nearly complete sparkling winery at Bernau Estate Vineyard called Domaine Willamette. To support the expansion, Willamette Valley Vineyards has launched the search for a new position of Director of Winemaking and Vineyards to lead the construction of the state-of-the art winery in the Dundee Hills and to lead its winemaking and vineyard operations.

