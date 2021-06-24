Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Conservatives think they’ve found their new tea party

By Columnist
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early days of the Biden presidency have been unsettling for many on the right, not only because a Democrat is in the White House making policy but also because conservatives have struggled to find a unifying theme to their opposition. They’ve failed to persuade even their own people to loathe Joe Biden with the boiling intensity they felt for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama; their preferred insult is that President Biden is a doddering old man controlled by others, which doesn’t exactly stir one to heights of terror and rage.

www.washingtonpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#The Tea Party#Conservatism#Republicans#The White House#The Heritage Foundation#Fox News#Crt#Media Matters#Gop#Democrats#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Democrat Hank Johnson claims that originalists read the Constitution based on race

Rep. Hank Johnson on Monday claimed that some originalist judges read the Constitution based on race. During a House Judiciary Committee hearing about diversity on the federal bench, the Georgia Democrat defined originalism as "white males interpreting the Constitution through the eyes of a white male who existed back when the Constitution was written." Johnson added that this school of thought was outmoded and dangerous for minorities who find themselves in court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi offers support for Cuban protests

Aggrieved Cubans protesting government dysfunction gained a powerful voice on Monday when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) praised the demonstrators' bravery and condemned all efforts by the communist government to stifle rights of dissent. "The call for freedom and basic rights by the people of Cuba peacefully taking to the streets...
Presidential ElectionFiveThirtyEight

CPAC Emphasized Republicans’ Obsession With 2020

Donald Trump is still the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. But you probably already knew that. The medley of conservative voters, politicians, activists and political commentators that descended on Dallas this past weekend for this year’s second Conservative Political Action Conference certainly did. But some things are less clear....
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy