Audacy Unveils 2400Sports, New Sports-Centric Podcast Studio.

SportsPro senior contributor Matt Rogan talks to Daniel Geey and Andrew Nixon, partners at leading technology, media and sport-based law firm Sheridans. They discuss what goes on under the bonnet at a sports service company, from the demands of a typical working day to the balance between working in the business – bringing in fees – and working on it by leading and managing. They also reflect on what the post-Covid era might mean for the law sector, how to attract the right new talent, relationship-building with clients and much more.