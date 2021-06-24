Audacy Unveils 2400Sports, New Sports-Centric Podcast Studio.
On the heels of becoming the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball, Audacy has launched a new podcast studio devoted exclusively to digital audio sports content. Branded as 2400Sports, the studio will be the home of new and existing original podcasts and joins the company’s other podcast companies – Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios and recently acquired podcast influencer marketplace Podcorn.www.insideradio.com
