Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

London Design Biennale 2021 Winners: Chile, Venezuela, Pavilion of the African Diaspora, and Israel

ArchDaily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury of the London Design Biennale 2021 has announced today June 24 the winning pavilions to the third edition. Responding to artistic director and curator Es Devlin's theme ‘Resonance’, the Biennale brings together over 30 pavilions to showcase how design can provide solutions to the challenges of our times, from sustainability to globalization, to migration to the future of humanity.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Biennale#Israel#Pavilions#African#Chilean#Venezuelan#German#Somerset House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
News Break
Visual Art
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Visual ArtArchDaily

7 National Pavilions at the 2021 Venice Biennale that Explore Migration and its Impact on Built Environments

Several recurring qualities and topics were explored at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale, answering curator Hashim Sarkis' question of "How Will We Live Together". Sarkis called upon architects “to imagine spaces in which we can generously live together”, spaces that are unbound by spatial or social contracts, and are flexible enough to welcome individuals and make them find a sense of belonging in an entirely different habitat. Unlike decades ago, migration today is no longer considered as relocating from rural areas to cities, where people needed to be in proximity to their workplaces. Technological advancements, new work modules, and most notably the pandemic altered the way people perceive spaces, making it possible to complete at least 85% of day-to-day responsibilities from practically anywhere in the world. What we have learned from previous cases, and what we are observing now, is that the built environment needs to be flexible.
LifestyleWallpaper*

London Design Festival announces 2021 programme

London Design Festival announces plans for its 19th edition (18-26 September 2021), with a programme of outdoor installations, exhibitions and events throughout the city. Presented via Instagram live from the V&A’s newly reopened design galleries by London Design Festival editor Sujata Burman, the programme brings art and design interventions to the city’s landmarks, neighbourhoods and cultural institutions in collaboration with local and international creatives.
TravelDesign Week

London Design Festival 2021 looks to help visitors “rediscover the entire city”

The festival returns for its 19th edition in September, with a more extensive programme planned than last year’s event, which was held in the midst of the pandemic. Organisers of London Design Festival (LDF) have revealed the first details of the event, which is due to take place in September with a raft of commissioned projects including an “almost living” installation at the V&A.
U.K.Design Week

Designs revealed for London police box successor

The public communication hub designed by Unknown Works will be rolled out across the capital’s Square Mile by The City of London. The City of London has unveiled details of the structure that will replace the capital’s traditional police boxes. Police boxes have been a staple part of London’s urban...
Food & DrinksThe Guardian

Chef’s London home merges West African, Japanese and Scandi influences

Given that chef Carine Ottou moved from place to place so much as a teenager, then as a student and then also during her early working years, it’s no surprise that the idea of home has taken on a particular sense of importance for her. She grew up first in Cameroon, but then moved to France at the age of 14, where she finished school and started university. That was followed by time living and working in Ireland. So by the time Ottou and her husband Jacob, whom she met in Dublin, decided to settle in London they were both ready to put down some roots.
Visual Artartsy.net

Market Brief: Oluwole Omofemi’s Paintings Break Auction Records Two Months in a Row

Arresting painting of five female figures laying with their eyes closed, Soul Meditation II (2018), set a new auction record for the Nigerian artist, selling for £27,500 ($38,000) at Christie’s “First Open” online sale. That result, which smashed a record set just three weeks prior, was nearly seven times the auction house’s high estimate for the work. This recent auction activity is indicative of the skyrocketing demand for the early-career artist’s bold and fanciful paintings, which only started appearing on the secondary market a little over a year ago.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Japan's Art Islands: The Work of Tadao Ando in Naoshima

Few places in the world have so many cultural and artistic facilities as the islands of Naoshima, Teshima, and Inujima, in Japan's Seto Inland Sea. Eighteen museums, galleries, and installations make up the Benesse Art Site Naoshima, a project idealized by billionaire businessman Soichiro Fukutake in the 1980s. At the...
DesignArchDaily

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT Presents The Design Process of ‘Plateau Central’ Masterplan at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Benedetta Tagliabue - Miralles Tagliabue EMBT participates in the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale with an installation detailing the design thinking behind Plateau Central Masterplan at Clichy-Montfermeil, Paris. Entitled Living within a Market - Outside space is also Home, the exhibition showcases a series of models, drawings, prototypes and collages which illustrate the principles of community building and social integration that underline the project. The installation also brings to Venice a display structure designed by Enric Miralles in 1996, reproduced for the first time this year for the Miralles series of exhibitions in Barcelona.
DesignArchDaily

AAU ANASTAS Explores Stone's Potential for Contemporary Design at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Having been invited to participate in the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale, architecture and design practice AAU ANASTAS presents the exhibition All-Purpose, which translates the craftmanship of stone into a new form of contemporary architecture. Exhibited within the Giardini, the structure featuring an undulating parametrised stone slab supported by thin, slender columns is a material exploration that builds on the Palestinian construction tradition to create a new architectural discourse around stone.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London FE races

As part of the latest edition of Mahindra’s Driven by Design contest, the Indian manufacturer asked fans around the world to put their creative skill to good use, offering them a chance to design race suits for Sims and Lynn for their home races in the UK on July 24-25.
Architecturedesignboom.com

a sustainable alternative to concrete: UAE pavilion at the venice architecture biennale

On the occasion of the venice architecture biennale 2021, the united arab emirates pavilion presents a large-scale prototype structure created from an environmentally friendly cement made from recycled industrial waste brine. knowing that portland cement accounts for 36% of all emissions related to construction activities and 8% of total anthropogenic CO2 emissions, curators wael al awar and kenichi teramoto showcase a research which explores how salt and mineral compounds found in the UAE’s sabkha (salt flats) could act in the development of renewable building materials.
WorldArchDaily

3 Months To Go: Expo 2020 Dubai "Connects Minds and Creates the Future"

With 3 months to go until the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, on October 1st, the organizing committee has released updated images highlighting ready and completed pavilions. With officially 191 participating nations, the expo is seeking to “explore the power of connections in shaping our world”. Showcasing architecture, culture, and inspiring innovations, the world expo has been, for the past 170 years, the leading platform to introduce great inventions and architectural revolutions, most of which shaped the world we live in today.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Tight Lace Dress With Ovary Cutouts in Vatican City

Never one to shy away from showing off some skin, Kim Kardashian wasn't going to let a visit to the Vatican in Rome deter her signature style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed on the streets of Rome wearing a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress which included some midsection cutouts. Two pieces of fabric tied together in the midsection revealed cutouts in her upper torso, as well as two lower cutouts — or ovary cutouts, as we recently coined Bella Hadid's take on the trend.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

Haitians Decry Photos Said to Be of President Moïse on Social Media

The photos are horrifying. They seem to portray the body of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti laid out in the morgue, his left eye crushed in, the flesh of one of his arms torn by bullets, his mouth gaping. A country already reeling from the assassination of its leader on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy