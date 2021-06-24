Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

In The Know, The New York Times and Harvard Business Review are Digiday Media Awards winners in 2021

By Digiday Awards
Digiday
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Digiday Media Awards honors the companies, technologies and campaigns that have stood out throughout the media over the past year. This year, the competition was fierce and the programs robust. Innovation and big ideas expanded the playing field for many of the winners, even in a year when quarantines limited where and how people could work — and play.

digiday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Business Review#The New York Times#Digiday Media Awards#Bipoc#Our Place#Pakistani#Best Content Studio#Tide#Snap And Citi#Brand#Tiktok#The Publisher Of The Year#Hbr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Meg Marco Named Observer Editor-in-Chief

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer Media CEO Michael Rose announced today that Meg Marco has been named the Editor-in-Chief of the Observer. Marco will lead all editorial operations for the storied Observer brand as it relaunches later this year with a renewed focus on original reporting and coverage of the powerful across key media channels.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Globee® Awards Announces winners in 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists announced today the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards, an industry and peer competition honoring achievements in all disciplines of business and work life.
Technologymartechseries.com

New York Festivals Advertising Awards Will Honor 2021 Award Winners with Augmented Reality Trophy

New York Festivals International Advertising Awards and JAXX, a Toronto based content/post-production studio, have partnered to provide NYF’s winners with instant gratification, an augmented reality award that will be sent to each of the 2021 Advertising Awards winners with their winner’s notification. JAXX’s innovative artists and creatives delivered a brilliant...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Vivrelle Is Hiring A Social Media Content Manager In New York, NY

Vivrelle is hiring a Social Media Content Manager to join our growing team. Generate creative ideas, innovative storytelling and create concepts & content for key social platforms. Facilitate and administer social media strategies that are designed to increase brand awareness and engagement. Manage the social editorial calendar and posting schedule.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Blossom & Sol Media Is Seeking An Editorial Intern In New York, NY

Blossom & Sol Media, a growing online publication that aims to inspire women to live a stylish and purpose-driven life while being culturally conscious, is seeking sharp, self-motivated, and detail-oriented editorial interns who are interested in contributing to our fashion & beauty columns. Please Note: This is an unpaid internship....
Softwaremartechseries.com

The Globe and Mail’s Sophi.io Wins Digiday Media Award

Sophi.io, The Globe and Mail’s artificial intelligence-based automation and prediction engine, won the 2021 Digiday Media Award for Best Publisher Platform, which recognizes technology that is most successful in helping publishers achieve their goals. “AI is an essential technology for helping publishers add authentic value to stories — extending their...
EntertainmentDigiday

How 100-year-old Architectural Digest is becoming a brand for a younger and more diverse audience

Architectural Digest’s global editorial director Amy Astley does not want the 100-year-old magazine to feel stuck in a legacy mindset. While print subscriptions are still an increasing area of the business, she said, the brand’s digital presence and social media content have become significant ways for AD to grow a much younger and more diverse audience. Enter global digital director David Kaufman, who was brought on last year as a way to further the publication’s international expansion and global integration.
EconomyDigiday

Marketing Briefing: ‘A real competition for talent’: 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz on agencies getting back to offices and more

This summer, many marketers and agency execs have been aiming to figure out what a return to normal — whatever that means — looks like in practice. Part of getting back to normal for some is getting back to offices, but doing so comes with its own hurdles. To get a sense of how agencies are managing this as well as vaccination policies and talent challenges, Digiday caught up with 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
BusinessQSR magazine

Bluestone Lane Names Lisa Mann to Board of Directors

Bluestone Lane, Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand, announced today the appointment of Lisa Mann to its Board of Directors. Lisa brings 25 years of world-class marketing and executive experience in driving revenue growth and shareholder value for brands at all stages, from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar businesses. With a consumer-centric approach, Lisa has held executive leadership positions at Pepsico where she served as President of Global Nutrition Group (+$7bn business), EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at KIND working directly with the Founder that translated into becoming the the fastest growing US snack company, and more than 15 years at Kraft Foods/Mondelez International. She has been recognized by Advertising Age’s “Women to Watch” and AdWeek’s Brand Genius Award. Lisa is currently the Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Raines International and holds degrees from Harvard Business School and Tufts University.
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Real Times Media Takes Home Top Honors at 2021 NNPA Messenger Awards

The 2021 NNPA (National Newspaper Publishers Association) Messenger Awards recently presented Real Times Media with multiple high honors. The Messenger Awards, formerly known as the Merit Awards, celebrate African American publishers for outstanding journalistic merit. It pays tribute to A. Phillip Randolph’s Messenger magazine founded in 1917. Real Times Media’s...
Small BusinessEyewitness News

New Social Media Initiative to Help Small Businesses

Facebook wants to help small businesses that are recovering from the pandemic. It launched "The Boost With Facebook Good Ideas Festival" to help small businesses bounce back. Michelle Klein, Vice President of global customer marketing at Facebook tells us more.
CollegesFortune

Howard University: The nation’s most underrated full-time MBA program

Howard University’s full-time MBA program is small but mighty. Even with an enrollment of only 50 students in total, graduates of this historically Black institution prove the program stacks up with some of the other top schools. And that’s why Fortune is deeming it the most underrated MBA program when compared with other business school rankings.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Sophie Calder-Wang is Assistant Professor of Real Estate at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; Paul A. Gompers is Eugene Holman Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School; and Patrick Sweeney is a Research Associate at Harvard Business School. This post is based on their recent paper.
Internetbeckershospitalreview.com

Will Gen Z be the end of email?

While individuals in Generation Z — commonly defined as those born between 1997 and 2012 — are often hailed as digital natives, they are leading the charge in the potential abandonment of one of the universal staples in workplace technology: email. Email is one of the top work tools that...
New York City, NYPosted by
Axios

New York Times faces contentious summer of labor battles

The New York Times is facing several critical labor battles, all coming to a head this summer. Why it matters: The Times serves as a bellwether for other media unions trying to negotiate complicated matters such as compensation, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and whether journalists own their intellectual property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy