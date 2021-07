WWE has reportedly had plans for Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) to be a heel on the SmackDown brand, and word now is that she could be back in the mix later this month. As noted in early June, it was revealed that Vega was returning to the company after she was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in May. She had been released in late 2020 following issues with the company over their third party edict. The visit to the WWE Performance Center and return talk was the last we heard, and then Vega’s husband, Aleister Black, was among the wrestlers released on June 2 as a part of budget cuts.