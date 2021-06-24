Proposed development forces Red Rock Saloon to move

SHREWSBURY — The Shrewsbury Planning Board may soon vote on plans for a proposed three-building campus on Centech Park North. “We’re in the middle of the summer, turns into fall, turns into winter,” Larry Beals, founder of Beals Associates, told the board July 1. “With all that said, we’d like to be on a track where we can maybe wrap this up at the next meeting or shortly thereafter with a decision so we can commence construction in the fall and get a start on things before winter conditions.”