Proposed development forces Red Rock Saloon to move
While the city approval process awaits, a proposed $100 million housing development planned for Red Rock Saloon’s current location will force the saloon to move closer to State Street, according to an article in the Wisconsin State Journal. The country-themed bar and restaurant has announced it will move from 322 W. Johnson St. to larger space at 222 W. Gorham St., the former location of HopCat before it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.ibmadison.com
