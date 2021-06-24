Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says he is testing Putin. The answer will come in Syria.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” President Biden said last week following his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin. In fact, the answer may be known much sooner than that. Among the issues Mr. Biden raised with the Russian ruler was Syria — and in particular, the reauthorization of a humanitarian aid corridor run by the United Nations that is crucial to providing food, medicine and coronavirus vaccinations to 2.8 million people, most of them women and children. Moscow is hinting it may block the U.N. Security Council resolution needed to keep the aid flowing after July 10, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis. If he is interested in cooperation with Mr. Biden, one of the simplest and easiest things Mr. Putin could do is relax that position. So far, he hasn’t.

www.washingtonpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Famine#The United Nations#U N Security Council#The Security Council#Sunni#Al Qaeda#Kurds#Russians#Syrians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

The evidence of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his regime's legacy of war crimes

If you have children watching 60 Minutes tonight, that's usually a good thing, but this story is not for them. The images you are about to see are the honest evidence of the greatest war crimes of the 21st century. As we reported last winter, President Biden and his national security team face a horror that erupted when many of them were in the Obama administration. Last March brought the 10th anniversary of the popular uprising that began Syria's civil war. The Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad, has gassed the innocent, bombed hospitals and schools, and made thousands disappear. The evidence is hard to watch but it should be seen. Many risked their lives to tell this story so that, even if Assad is never arrested, he will be, forever, handcuffed to the truth.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden tells Putin the U.S. will take ‘any necessary action’ after latest ransomware attack, White House says

President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the United States will take “any necessary action” to defend U.S. infrastructure, the White House said, after Russia-based hackers carried out the largest known ransomware attack to date. Biden has been under increasing pressure to counter such costly, brazen assaults...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden tells Putin to 'disrupt' ransomware groups operating out of Russia

President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to "disrupt" ransomware groups operating out of Russia amid another series of attacks this week. "I made it very clear to him that the United States expects when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it’s not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is," Biden said.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden says he told Putin to take action against cybercrime based in Russia

President Biden said Friday he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on computer hacking gangs based in his country, but stopped short of holding the Kremlin responsible for a series of ransomware attacks affecting thousands of companies worldwide. “I made it very clear to him that the...
Public Healthhawaiitelegraph.com

In Annual Call-In, Putin Says He Received Sputnik Jab

Russian President Vladimir Putin has kicked off his live annual call-in show by encouraging citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country battles a new surge in coronavirus cases and record death counts on almost a daily basis. Officially known as the "Direct Line," the June 30 event comes...
Politicshot96.com

Putin says UK warship near Crimea wanted to test Russia’s military response

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A British warship that Russia says illegally entered its territorial waters near Crimea earlier this month did so to observe in detail how Russian forces would react, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding after the...
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

Vladimir Putin says he took Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he received Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year after previously declining to share which shot he had taken. Putin, 68, announced his plans to get vaccinated in March, but did not say which vaccine he intended to take. Russian authorities also did not publish images or video of him being inoculated, like many national leaders in other countries have.

Comments / 2

Community Policy