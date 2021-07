LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marilyn Manson’s attorney is not commenting on Manson being charged with allegedly assaulting a videographer at a concert in Gilford, New Hampshire, in 2019. Manson turned himself in to law enforcement in Los Angeles on July 2, according to Gilford police. He was booked and released without bail, pending a court appearance in New Hampshire. If convicted on two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, Manson could get a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine. Manson also has been accused in recent months of sexual abuse by several women, including actor Evan Rachel Wood. Manson has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.