Florida ranked second most fun state in America

Florida is known for many things like wild incidents , crazy weather, polarizing politics, but it turns out it's also one of America's most fun states to live in.

While we all have different ideas of what 'fun' entails, according to a survey by WalletHub, the Sunshine State ranks as the second most fun state in the United States, just behind California. Florida beat out other prominent travel and entertainment hot spots such as Nevada, New York, Washington, and Illinois. In the survey, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 26 key indicators of fun things to do without breaking the bank.

Getty Images

Notably, Florida is home to many different offerings, like the Disney parks, beaches, and some of the most remarkable historical landmarks in the country. According to the survey data, Florida came in at number one in terms of most restaurants per capita, fifth for movies per capita, sixth for most golf courses and country clubs, third for most fitness centers per capita, and first in marinas per capita.

The complete list of key indicators to measure which states are the most fun are:

Number of attractions: variety of arts, entertainment & recreation establishments

Ideal weather

Restaurants per capita

Amusement parks per capita

Golf courses & country clubs per capita

Movie theaters per capita

Arcades per capita

Fitness centers per capita

Skiing facilities per capita

Marinas per capita

Shoreline mileage

Beach quality

Access to scenic byways

Number of state fairs & events per capita

Access to national arks

Personal spending on recreation services per capita

State & local direct general expenditures on parks & recreation per capita

Average beer & wine price

Movie costs

Nightlife options per capita

Access to bars

Time of last call

Music festivals per capita

Performing-arts theaters per capita

Casinos per capita



Florida's overall score was 58.09, with entertainment and recreation weighing the most, followed by the nightlife. California narrowly earned the top spot with a total score of 60.81.



Nevada followed in third place for fun, respectively. Other states in the top five most fun states include New York, and Illinois. According to the WalletHub ranking, West Virginia was the least fun state to visit in the nation.

Getty Images

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.