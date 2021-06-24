Cancel
Florida ranked second most fun state in America

Adriana Jimenez
Adriana Jimenez
 18 days ago

Florida is known for many things like wild incidents, crazy weather, polarizing politics, but it turns out it's also one of America's most fun states to live in. 

While we all have different ideas of what 'fun' entails, according to a survey by WalletHub, the Sunshine State ranks as the second most fun state in the United States, just behind California. Florida beat out other prominent travel and entertainment hot spots such as Nevada, New York, Washington, and Illinois. In the survey, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 26 key indicators of fun things to do without breaking the bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IR3O4_0aePkprP00
Getty Images

Notably, Florida is home to many different offerings, like the Disney parks, beaches, and some of the most remarkable historical landmarks in the country. According to the survey data, Florida came in at number one in terms of most restaurants per capita, fifth for movies per capita, sixth for most golf courses and country clubs, third for most fitness centers per capita, and first in marinas per capita.

The complete list of key indicators to measure which states are the most fun are:

  • Number of attractions: variety of arts, entertainment & recreation establishments
  • Ideal weather
  • Restaurants per capita
  • Amusement parks per capita
  • Golf courses & country clubs per capita
  • Movie theaters per capita
  • Arcades per capita
  • Fitness centers per capita
  • Skiing facilities per capita
  • Marinas per capita
  • Shoreline mileage
  • Beach quality
  • Access to scenic byways
  • Number of state fairs & events per capita
  • Access to national arks
  • Personal spending on recreation services per capita
  • State & local direct general expenditures on parks & recreation per capita
  • Average beer & wine price
  • Movie costs
  • Nightlife options per capita
  • Access to bars
  • Time of last call
  • Music festivals per capita
  • Performing-arts theaters per capita
  • Casinos per capita

Florida's overall score was 58.09, with entertainment and recreation weighing the most, followed by the nightlife. California narrowly earned the top spot with a total score of 60.81.


Nevada followed in third place for fun, respectively. Other states in the top five most fun states include New York, and Illinois. According to the WalletHub ranking, West Virginia was the least fun state to visit in the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpACp_0aePkprP00
Getty Images

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Adriana Jimenez

Adriana Jimenez

Bilingual journalist reporting on all things Miami culture.

